An official recently highlighted that the 2,000-year-old Roman bathhouse Basilica Therma in Turkey‘s Yozgat region is near completion with its vast landscape renovation.

Also known as the “King’s Daughter” by locals, this historic gem, inscribed on UNESCO’s Temporary World Heritage List in 2018, has been undergoing a transformative restoration effort. The aim is to highlight three main aspects. These are the remarkable architecture, rich history, and the therapeutic thermal water. The thermal water flows at a soothing 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

In 2022, the Museum Directorate initiated a landscaping project for the ancient structure. The structure is renowned for its thermal water pools, which is perfect for swimming even in winter.

Historians believe the Roman bath healed a terminally ill daughter of a Roman emperor.

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

Yozgat Governor Ziya Polat revealed that the landscaping project is on track for completion by August 15. The project aims to unlock the ancient structure’s potential as a treasured tourist attraction. The project established a reception center, a local products bazaar, cafeteria, as well as walking and photography areas. Governor Polat believes that the Roman bathhouse will bring added value to Sarıkaya, Yozgat, and Turkey. He invites all history enthusiasts and nature lovers to visit Yozgat, located in the heart of Türkiye.