Remember Postcards and Wish You Were Here?

In this day and age of technology and every form of communication being digital, from emails to text to tweets to posts and more, does anyone still send postcards when they travel with the sentiment: Wish you were here!

Well, Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) in Florida must think so, because it just launched the “Wish You Were Here” photo contest that starts today, Thursday, July 7, 2020, where participants are entered to win a grand prize of a unique vacation experience that includes 2 airline tickets to the world-famous Daytona Beach and a weekend stay at the Max Beach Resort.

All participants need to do is upload a postcard-worthy image of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, or West Volusia on the Wish You Were Here Postcard Contest website, or through Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #FlyDABSummer. Winners of the contest will also have their photos featured on complimentary postcards offered to those passengers traveling in and out of the airport. So we guess that means some people do still send actual postcards, or perhaps they buy them for themselves as souvenirs.

Earlier this year, DAB brought back the nostalgia of sending postcards during and after a memorable trip in the Daytona Beach area. Complimentary postcards depicting popular destinations and images from all corners of Volusia County including DeLand, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach, and Daytona Beach are available at the Junction Daytona Beach bar/restaurants and the information stations in the airport. In the concourse, there is a postcard box where passengers can drop their cards to be later stamped and mailed out by the airport’s Customer Experience team.

The popularity of this program inspired DAB to get residents and visitors involved in the photos featured on the postcards used for the program.

“It’s no secret that technology is a huge part of everyone’s life from text messaging and emails to social media and video calls,” said Joanne Magley, airport manager of air service, marketing and customer experience at the Daytona Beach International Airport. “This is why we were pleasantly surprised at the popularity of our postcard program in the airport. The positive response ultimately gave us the idea to merge technology with nostalgia and get our travelers involved in submitting photos to be used on the postcards.”

The Wish You Were Here Postcard Contest begins today, Thursday, July 7, and ends Thursday, August 19, with voting continuing until Friday, September 2. The 4 winners will be announced Tuesday, September 6. Participants can enter to win once per day and can also promote their photo submissions through social media to receive votes. The 4 winners will have their photo submissions featured on postcards used in DAB with the grand prize winner receiving a weekend stay at the Max Beach Resort in Daytona Beach. For more information, visit the Wish You Were Here Contest website.

