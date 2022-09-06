Registration opens for World Travel Market London 2022

This year’s show is back to its pre-pandemic format, with hundreds of destinations exhibiting and brands showcasing their new products

Registration is now open for the foremost global event of the international travel industry – World Travel Market London – taking place at London’s ExCeL on November 7-9, 2022.

This year’s show is back to its fully live, pre-pandemic format, with hundreds of destinations exhibiting and brands from across the globe showcasing their new products to buyers.

Organizers are pulling out all the stops to make WTM London 2022 the most memorable so far, with a packed conference program across four themed stages: the Future Stage, Sustainability Stage, Technology Stage and the Insights Stage. Over 70 live sessions have already been confirmed, with more content being added every week.

Visitors will hear from top motivational speakers, celebrities and industry leaders from a variety of sectors during a tailored program to help inspire, educate and guide – bringing key insights and takeaways that are hard to find anywhere else.

Once again, WTM London will serve as the meeting point for the prestigious WTM, UNWTO & WTTC Ministers Summit. Responsible Tourism will also be on the agenda, while Travel Tech – the event for cutting-edge technology for travel and hospitality, will attract decision-makers from across the globe.

Networking is back in full force and WTM London is offering plenty of opportunities for meetings, whether that’s specific buyer networking sessions, drinks parties or other opportunities where delegates can enhance their presence, make maximum connections and increase their business network.

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director at World Travel Market London, said:

“Buyers are telling us how excited they are about walking through the doors of ExCeL once again, where they can discover what’s new in the world of travel and what’s in store for the coming season.”

“For over 40 years, WTM London has been THE place to meet new and existing business contacts and nurture relationships, and as the industry builds itself back after a challenging time, this platform is more important than ever.”

“This year, WTM London guarantees inspirational conference sessions, plenty of new features and networking opportunities galore, as we all look ahead towards the future of the travel industry.”

eTurboNews is a media partner with WTM London.

