Registration Open for 2026 Guam International Dance Festival

Three-day festival returns December 4–6 with international and local competition, cultural exchange and performances

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) announced today that registration is open for the 2026 Guam International Dance Festival (GIDF) on December 4 – 6 for its second year. GIDF is brought to our community with support from PHR Ken Micronesia, United Airlines, Baldyga Group, and Bank of Guam.



Registration Deadline: Wednesday, October 21, 2026





Building on the inaugural festival in 2025, GIDF 2026 will once again bring local, regional and international performers together for a celebration of dance, culture and artistic expression.

GVB is currently working with the Federation of International Dance Festivals (FIDAF), a globally recognized organization that connects international dance festivals and cultural organizations, to sanction GIDF as an official FIDAF international dance festival.

This affiliation would enhance GIDF’s international credibility and recognition while providing access to internationally renowned judges and dance groups, further elevating the quality and prestige of the festival. GVB is working with Guam dance and cultural leader Vince Reyes, who currently serves as FIDAF’s Local Chairman for Oceania and is a member of the organization’s Development Commission.



The 2026 festival will feature three competition divisions:



International Folk Dance Competition – Invitational: New in 2026, this invitational division welcomes international folk and cultural dance ensembles, including groups invited through the Federation of International Dance Festivals (FIDAF).



Open Cultural Dance Competition: Open to Guam, regional and international groups presenting traditional, folk, cultural fusion and other creative interpretations rooted in cultural traditions.

Contemporary & Street Dance Competition: Open to Guam, regional and international groups competing in styles including Hip Hop/Street Dance, Contemporary/Modern and Open/Fusion.

Registration Open for 2026 Guam International Dance Festival

“GVB is pleased to announce the opening of official registration for the Guam International Dance Festival 2026 and share information that dancers and teams need to prepare for the GIDF stage,” said Régine Biscoe Lee, GVB President and CEO. “The festival is a celebration of competition, culture and connection. After the success of our inaugural year, we are ready to welcome dancers from around the world back to Guam and create even more opportunities for local performers to share their talent with an international audience.”

Competition entries will be evaluated by esteemed local and international judges. Judging criteria vary by division and include technique and execution, choreography, musicality, artistry and expression, cultural presentation, costumes and visual presentation, stage presence and overall impact.

Opening ceremonies, workshops, community activities and cultural exchange opportunities are planned for December 2 – 3, followed by the main competition and festival activities December 4 – 6, 2026.

GIDF registration is limited and submission of an application does not guarantee acceptance; applications will be reviewed based on the information submitted and applicable festival requirements.

MANNY CRISOSTOMO PHOTO

Participants are encouraged to review the official GIDF Competition Rules and Festival Guidelines before registering. The guidelines provide detailed information on competition divisions, performance requirements, judging criteria, time limits, music, costumes, props, conduct, awards and other festival regulations.

The Guam Visitors Bureau invites dancers, studios, teams, and dance enthusiasts to visit visitguam.com/gidf for registration information and the latest GIDF announcements

