Regional Tourism Race and Cambodia’s Competitive Plans

Tourism experts urge the Cambodian government to offer extended visas to foreign tourists, aligning with other Southeast Asian countries aiming to revitalize tourism through more adaptable immigration rules amid regional tourism race in Southeast Asia.

Thourn Sinan, Chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, suggests converting short-term single-entry visas into multiple-entry visas lasting 1 to 3 months. Additionally, he proposes the government introduce annual visas with appealing terms to entice foreigners interested in becoming Cambodian residents.

Citizens holding passports from ASEAN nations can enter Cambodia without a visa, with the duration of their stay determined by their specific nationality.

Visitors from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Singapore can stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days without a visa, while citizens of other countries have a maximum allowance of 15 days for their stay.

Citizens ineligible for visa-free entry can opt for a visa on arrival or an e-visa service when visiting Cambodia. Tourists from any nation can obtain a visa on arrival for tourism, requiring a fee of $30 and allowing a maximum stay of 30 days.

Citizens from most countries can utilize the e-visa service, costing $36, enabling a single entry for tourism purposes and permitting a maximum stay of 30 days in Cambodia.

Vietnam has initiated the issuance of 90-day multiple-entry tourist visas for individuals from all countries and territories since mid-August. Meanwhile, Thailand exempts visa requirements for travelers from China, Kazakhstan, India, and Taiwan, and extends a 90-day visa exemption to specific markets like Russia.