Regional Tourism Powerhouses Unite in Miami to Shape Caribbean’s Future

The Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Caribbean Weekend returns to Miami on December 4–8, 2025, uniting regional leaders, global tourism executives and top Caribbean creatives. Highlights include a fundraising dinner featuring Kevin Lyttle and Shuga, a Royal Caribbean innovation summit, and sessions advancing sustainability, resilience and tourism recovery for Jamaica and Haiti.

A distinguished lineup of Caribbean government leaders, global tourism executives and regional creatives will converge in Miami from December 4–8, 2025, for the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) annual Caribbean Weekend, set to take place at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel. The four-day gathering will spotlight tourism innovation, regional collaboration and recovery support for communities in Jamaica and Haiti affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The event will feature high-level speakers including Ian Gooding-Edghill, CTO Chairman and Barbados’ Minister of Tourism; Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism; Owen Darrell, Bermuda’s Minister of Tourism, Transport, Culture & Sport; and Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean. Industry influencers, tourism directors, and private-sector partners will discuss sustainable growth, airlift and cruise development, digital transformation and resilience financing across the Caribbean.

Cultural Showcase and Fundraising for Disaster Relief

A major highlight of the weekend is the Holiday Dinner & Fundraiser on Friday, December 5, where the CTO and its Allied Members aim to raise US$100,000 for the CTO Foundation. Funds will go toward disaster relief and tourism restoration efforts in Jamaica and Haiti.

The fundraising event will feature performances by acclaimed Caribbean artists, including:

Kevin Lyttle , the Vincentian soca star behind the global hit “Turn Me On”

Shuga , the Montego Bay–born reggae artist and 2009 Digicel Rising Stars winner

Stan Brown, steel pan musician from the U.S. Virgin Islands

Award-winning Barbadian media personality Alex Jordan will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Minister Edmund Bartlett is slated to deliver the keynote address.

Regional Tourism Powerhouses Unite in Miami to Shape Caribbean’s Future

Tourism Leadership Summit at Sea

On Saturday, December 6, attendees will board Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas for the signature “Reimagining Caribbean Tourism Together” summit. The forum, sponsored by Royal Caribbean, will feature a one-on-one conversation between CEO Michael Bayley and CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper, focusing on innovation, sustainability and competitiveness within the regional tourism ecosystem.

The weekend will also include an Airbnb Tax Symposium, analyzing trends in short-term rentals and exploring opportunities for stronger public-private policy cooperation.

CMEx Awards Close Out the Weekend

Caribbean Weekend will wrap up on Sunday, December 7, with the Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards & Fundraiser, honoring individuals who advance Caribbean tourism, culture, media, business and sustainable development. More details are available at cmexmedia.org.

Throughout the event, attendees can visit the CTO Knowledge Exchange Kiosk, which will showcase the organization’s latest research publications, training programs and digital development tools.

For the full program-at-a-glance, visit https://bit.ly/caribbeanweekend.