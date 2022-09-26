Reggae and Japan, a winning combination for Jamaica Tourism

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (R) and Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White, pause for photos from patrons to the Jamaica Tourist Board booth at Japan Expo in Tokyo.

Jamaica competes directly with Hawaii, Guam, and Thailand for Japanese tourists. With a bit of reggae, great food, and an all-inclusive resort concept new to Japanese visitors, this is a new chapter for Japanese outbound tourism.

Going after Japanese visitors could be a giant win for Jamaica and perhaps the rest of the Caribbean. The timing is also perfect since Japan is just opening up for outbound tourism after COVID.

Competing with traditional markets like Hawaii, the Caribbean is further away but may be more cost-effective due to an all-inclusive resort concept not being available in Hawaii. It also opens up the opportunity to combine a U.S. trip with Jamaica or other Caribbean islands. The Caribbean is seen as a new destination.

Destination weddings are another huge and new opportunity for this market, with all-inclusive resort groups like Sandals or Beaches leading in Jamaica.

Jamaica Minister of Tourism Hon Edmund Bartlett has indicated that tapping into the Japanese outbound market is a priority for Jamaica as the destination continues its strong recovery from the pandemic.

The announcement follows fruitful discussions with Senior Executives of the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) yesterday during the Japan Expo in Tokyo.

“Japan represents a key market for re-engagement given the country’s outbound travel of over twenty million in 2019 and the strong cultural and diplomatic connections with Jamaica. The timing is also perfect as Covid-19 restrictions in Japan are set to be lifted by October 11,” said Minister Bartlett.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (L) presents Mr. Hiroyuki Takahashi, Chairperson of JATA, with a book titled ‘Tourism Resilience, Recovery and Sustainability for Global Development: Navigating COVID-19 and the Future’ following discussions on reengagement of the Japanese market.

JATA is one of the largest travel agent associations with over one thousand active travel companies, with over five hundred organizing and selling overseas and domestic package tours.

Chairperson of JATA, Mr. Hiroyuki Takahashi expressed optimism about the rebound of Japanese travel and highlighted the readiness of tour operators to begin selling as restrictions are lifted. He also agreed that tourism resilience was key for recovery, as the global industry remains vulnerable to several shocks.

“There is a strong synergy between Jamaica and Japan that dates back to our nearly 60 years of diplomatic partnership, and this is a good base to strengthen our ties in tourism and resilience building. Now is the time to innovate and attract Japanese visitors with our authentic Jamaican experiences,” added Minister Bartlett.

“We are seeing pent-up demand for travel and will be capitalizing on this with some of our known and beloved assets, like our Blue Mountain coffee, diverse culinary offerings, and infectious reggae. Discussions with JATA is to collaborate with JTB to have a mega familiarization trip of the best multi-lingual travel agents to Jamaica early next year, which will allow for better selling and packaging of destination for vacation seekers,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica.

Over the next few weeks, there will also be discussions with Japan Airlines and ANA Airlines to finalize code share arrangements that will allow the Japanese travel agents to package and sell Jamaica with United States and Canadian carriers.

Jamaican Ambassador to Japan, Her Excellency, Ms. Shorna-Kay Richards (C) engages with patrons at the Jamaica Tourist Board booth at Japan Expo, who were treated to Blue Mountain Coffee, authentic Jamaican snacks, and Reggae music.

Approximately 1.1 million Japanese traveled between April and August when the market began reopening. Data among Japanese travelers suggest that culinary experiences will remain a key motivator for travel. Other traditional motivators such as shopping, natural and scenic attractions, and historical/cultural attractions will also remain key drivers.

