Regenerative Medicine Market to Garner Bursting Revenues [+USD 27.29 Billion] with Top Growing Companies During 2022-2029

Global regenerative medicine market was valued at USD 27.29 Billion in 2020. It is expected to increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR of 11.27%) between 2021 and 2027. Tissue Engineering is the segment expected to see the greatest growth in the Global Regenerative Medicine Market. Biomaterials currently hold the largest market share in global regenerative medicine.

Regenerative medicine has the potential to treat chronic, incurable diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and other conditions. The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine estimates that around 1,028 clinical trials in regenerative medicine are currently underway. In 2018, regenerative medicine was funded with a total of USD 13.3 billion in global financing. The forecast period will see a significant increase in investment by market leaders in research and development of regenerative medicines.

Driving Factors

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer

Over the past few decades, the prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases like CVD, cancer and diabetes has increased dramatically around the world. Diabetes and obesity can lead to an increase in the number and complexity of wounds like infections, ulcerations (leg and foot ulcers), as well as surgical wounds. These will need treatment and may result in exorbitant medical costs.



Restraining Factors

High cost of cell and gene therapies

The cell and gene therapies represent significant medical and scientific advancements for patients with serious and terminal illnesses. These therapies are changing the way diseases are treated and could even be cured. Injectable therapies will enable doctors and other medical professionals to infuse cells/genes through injectable methods, thereby avoiding multiple surgeries and the need for a number of drugs. Although these therapies can be life-saving and more effective than traditional treatments, demand is lower than anticipated. This is due to the high cost of these therapies as well as difficulties in obtaining coverage and reimbursements for them.





Market Key Trends

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the regenerative medicines market and future forecasts. It also identifies potential investment opportunities.

It provides a quantitative analysis of market trends from 2021 through 2030 in order to assist stakeholders in maximizing the potential of regenerative medicine markets.

An extensive analysis of the market, based on services and procedures, helps to understand the trends within the industry.

We analyze key players and their strategies to determine the competitive outlook for the regenerative medicine industry.

Recent development

Integra Lifesciences (US), launched AmnioExcel Plus Placental allograft Membrane in February 2020.

Stryker Corporation purchased Wright Medical in February 2020 to increase its product range

Smith & Nephew (UK), acquired Osiris Therapeutics, USA (March 2019) in order to expand its product range.

NuVasive, Inc., announced in September 2018 the commercial launch three new biologics aids to its Propel DBM product line, which includes conventional bone allograft, amniotic Membran DS, as well as additional form factors.

The Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Circulation System was launched by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. in October 2020. This closed-cell therapy processing system allows for the creation and manufacture of cost-effective and scalable cell therapy.

To expand its product range, Stryker Corporation (US), acquired Wright Medical (US), in November 2019.

Key Companies

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

ZimmerBiomet

Stryker

Acelity

MiMedx Group

Organogenesis

UniQure

Cellular Dynamics International

Osiris Therapeutics

Vcanbio

Gamida Cell

Golden Meditech

Cytori

Celgene

Vericel Corporation

Guanhao Biotech

Mesoblast

Stemcell Technologies

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Segmentation

Type

Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Biomaterial

Application

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

CNS

Orthopedic

