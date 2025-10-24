Reflections on World Space Week

This month, the world celebrates World Space Week, held each year in October and established by the United Nations. It marks two historic moments in human history: the launch of Sputnik 1 on October 4, 1957, the first man-made satellite to orbit Earth, and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967, which laid the foundation for the peaceful exploration of outer space. Today, schools, universities, and organizations around the world host talks, exhibitions, and events that inspire curiosity about what lies beyond our planet. It’s a time to remind ourselves that exploration is not only for astronauts but for everyone who dares to imagine.

As a young boy sitting in a junior-school classroom with wide eyes and an untamed imagination it was colossal when Neil Armstrong took his first step on the Moon on July 20, 1969, the whole world seemed to hold its breath. For me, it felt as though a door had opened into the future. I can still recall drawing rockets, cutting up cardboard to make models of the lunar lander, and wondering what it would feel like to walk on another world. That moment shaped my lifelong fascination with space, science, and the unimaginable scale of the universe that surrounds us.

Back then, space travel was new and full of wonder. The black-and-white television images may appear simple now, yet at the time they were pure magic.. We watched astronauts in white suits move weightlessly, plant a flag, and speak words that still echo through history: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” That moment taught me that courage and imagination can turn even the wildest dreams into reality. It was a time of hope, invention, and limitless curiosity when thinking big was not only encouraged but celebrated.

In the years that followed, I have continued to marvel at humankind’s progress. The Moon landing was only the beginning. We have since sent spacecraft to Mars, built orbiting space stations where astronauts live and work, and launched telescopes that peer billions of light-years into the past.. These missions are not merely triumphs of engineering, they also symbolize what we can achieve when people work together with shared purpose and vision. Space exploration has brought many benefits to life on Earth—from medical imaging and clean-water systems to satellite navigation and weather forecasting. The story of space is not only about the stars above, it’s also about improving life below.

The universe itself is vast beyond comprehension. Scientists estimate it to be about 13.8 billion years old, while our Milky Way Galaxy, home to our Sun and countless other stars, is around 13.6 billion years old. Within it, our Solar System began forming roughly 4.6 billion years ago, and the Earth we inhabit is about 4.54 billion years old. When we gaze at the night sky, the light we see has traveled unimaginable distances across time. It’s humbling to realize that, though our human story is brief, our curiosity allows us to touch something timeless—the same spirit of wonder that has guided explorers, scientists, and dreamers for centuries.

My fascination with space has never faded. One of my favorite television programs, The Big Bang Theory, though a fictional comedy rather than a reality show, captures that same spirit of curiosity and humor. Its multicultural cast of scientists: American, Jewish, and Indian, blend brilliance with vulnerability. Howard, the wisecracking Jewish engineer who went to space, hides a deep fear of its loneliness, while his lively wife Bernadette keeps him grounded. Selfish Sheldon, Leonard, Raj, and Penny, together with the others, sometimes share their passion for Comic-Con, superheroes, Star Trek, and Star Wars, which bonds them like family. Their laughter and loyalty show that science is not only about knowledge, it’s also about friendship, imagination, and the courage to dream. The show fittingly ends with Sheldon and Amy receiving the Nobel Prize for Physics, whilst not real it’s still a touching interpretation that perseverance and teamwork can turn even the quirkiest dreamers into achievers.

World Space Week therefore reminds us that the pursuit of knowledge belongs to everyone. It celebrates our shared humanity, our creativity, and our ability to imagine a better future. Whether we are scientists or schoolchildren, teachers or dreamers, we are all part of this great story.

In celebrating space, we celebrate ourselves, our curiosity, our courage, and our endless capacity to wonder. The sky is not the limit, it’s only the beginning.