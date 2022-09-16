Refinancing of Havila Kystruten`s ships

Havila Kystruten has signed term sheets with lenders for refinancing of the fleet and has set dates for start of operations in route for Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
Kenya Airways flight lands in Morocco with dead...
World’s best and worst shopping travel...
New York to Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe Nonstop Flight
How tourism beautification helps improve marketing and...
Banner summer for Carnival Cruise Line
Celebrity chefs return to Holland America Line for...
Shooting closes major Dallas airport, suspect shot by...
Seatrade Cruise Global: New in 2023
Will Chinese spare parts save desperate Russian...
Jamaica Mourns Passing of Former Tourism Minister
A Bollywood star, an island, and you!
Roe v Wade overturned by US Supreme Court
Cruise and tour operator sets the bar higher
New rules for driving in European Low Emission Zones
Society of American Travel Writers announce award...
Best place to work in hospitality?
Airbus Corporate Jets delivers ACJ319neo to new...
Record breaking summer for flights to Greece and Turkey
Egencia Expands Chat Capabilities with Slack...
100 Reasons To Love Beijing
TEF Invests $6.9 Million in Coastal Clean-up Day
flybe back in the England skies
World’s oldest & longest man-made river...
Chorus Aviation Inc. elects new Board of Directors
Don’t forget your toothbrush!
World’s oldest toy store opens at Doha Hamad Airport
12 Polish tourists killed, 31 injured in Croatia tour...
Tennessee Tourism presents “Tennessee Music Pathways”
Ungoogleable Luxury Travel Experiences
Dream Getaways in the Land Down Under
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments