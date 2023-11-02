Russian Airline Red Wings to Start Kazan-Tashkent Flight

Russian airline Red Wings is set to commence a regular flight route from Kazan to Tashkent starting on November 16, 2023. These weekly flights will be operated on Thursdays using SU95 aircraft. Red Wings is based at Domodedovo Airport and conducts both scheduled and charter flights, connecting various cities in Uzbekistan with Russia.

Red Wings, officially known as JSC Red Wings Airlines, was founded in 1999. It has been known for operating domestic and international flights within Russia and to neighboring countries. The airline has a fleet of various aircraft, including Airbus A320 and Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SU95), which are utilized for different routes.