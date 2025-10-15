Red Sea Edition Hotel Opened at Shura Island

Set along the white sand shores of Shura Island on Saudi Arabia’s western coastline, EDITION reveals its second hotel in the country with the opening of The Red Sea EDITION, following its category-defining debut in Jeddah last year.

The Red Sea EDITION is nestled along a kilometer of private beachfront with sweeping, uninterpreted views across The Red Sea’s waters and the lush greenery of Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first 18-hole island golf course designed by world-renowned golf architect Brian Curley.

Once complete, Shura Island will be home to a collection of world-class resorts, marinas, entertainment, dining and leisure facilities, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to position the country as a global hub for luxury tourism and regenerative development.