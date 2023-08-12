Record Passenger Traffic at Beijing Capital International Airport

Airline flight and passenger volumes at Beijing Capital International Airport have reached their highest levels since the summer travel peak.

According to the latest data reported by Beijing Capital International Airport, the air hub’s 2023 total passenger traffic exceeded 30 million yesterday.

So far, Beijing Capital International Airport has handled a total of 220,000 flights this year, airport officials said.

Airline flight and passenger volumes at Beijing Capital International Airport have reached their highest levels since the summer travel peak, with the airport’s daily passenger throughput averaging 169,000 in August, airport’s official numbers show.

In light of traffic demand from family and student group trips during the summer, Beijing Capital International Airport expects its passenger flows to remain high for the rest of the month.

Beijing Capital International Airport is one of two international airports serving Beijing, the other one being Beijing Daxing International Airport. It is located 32 km northeast of Beijing’s city center, in an exclave of Chaoyang District and the surroundings of that exclave in suburban Shunyi District.

Beijing Capital International Airport is owned and operated by the Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited, a state-controlled company. The airport’s IATA Airport code, PEK, is based on the city’s former romanized name, Peking.

Beijing Capital has rapidly ascended in rankings of the world’s busiest airports in the past decade. It overtook Tokyo-Haneda Airport as the busiest airport in Asia in terms of passenger traffic and total traffic movements in 2009, and was the world’s second busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, behind Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 2010 to 2019.