Record-Breaking Passengers Recorded in Belgian Antwerp Airport

1 day ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

Antwerp Airport in Belgium experienced a record-breaking summer, with 101,256 passengers in July, August, and September. This number, just 0.2% higher than the pre-corona year of 2019, was announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The rise in passenger numbers is attributed primarily to expanded airline capacity and the introduction of new destinations by TUI fly. Additionally, there has been a notable 8.6% surge in business jet flights to and from Deurne compared to 2019.

Eric Dumas, the CEO of Antwerp Airport, expressed to the media that September marked the airport’s most successful month ever, with 35,407 passengers. He attributed this achievement to the dedication and unwavering confidence in the airport’s potential.

