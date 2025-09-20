Today, the agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) was officially ratified, marking a historic milestone in global efforts to protect the ocean.

The BBNJ agreement, also known as the High Seas Treaty, provides a legal framework for creating and managing marine protected areas on the high seas, which constitutes two-thirds of the global ocean, and covers almost half the surface of the planet.

Formally adopted in June 2023, following more than two decades of negotiations, the treaty required at least 60 countries to officially ratify it to trigger its entry into full force – prompting a subsequent race to ratification.

Palau was the first country to ratify the BBNJ, with Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, the Maldives, and Chile following shortly behind.

Kevin Chand, the Senior Director of Pacific Ocean Policy at Pristine Seas, said:

“The entry into force of the BBNJ agreement is an important step forward in ocean protection. The Pacific has been a leader through the negotiation race to ratification. Palau was the first country to ratify the treaty, with Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu signing early on.

We’re excited to see Pacific countries that have shown tremendous leadership in national protection translate their efforts to the high seas. Now, they have the legal tools through the BBNJ agreement to do so. While it is important that all types of ocean areas are protected — both nearshore and far out to sea — this is a historic step toward safeguarding the ocean.

The agreement was adopted on 19 June 2023 by the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction convened under the auspices of the United Nations. The BBNJ Agreement becomes the third implementing agreement to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Under the overall objective of the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, for the present and in the long-term, through effective implementation of the relevant provisions of the Convention and further international cooperation and coordination, the Agreement addresses four main issues:

Marine genetic resources, including the fair and equitable sharing of benefits;

Measures such as area-based management tools, including marine protected areas;

Environmental impact assessments; and

Capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology.

The Agreement also addresses a number of “cross-cutting issues”, establishes a funding mechanism and sets up institutional arrangements, including a Conference of the Parties and various subsidiary bodies, a Clearing-House Mechanism and a secretariat.

The Agreement is open for signature by all States and regional economic integration organizations from 20 September 2023 to 20 September 2025, and will enter into force 120 days after the date of deposit of the sixtieth instrument of ratification, approval, acceptance or accession.