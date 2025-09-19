The European Transport Workers’ Federation urges immediate inclusion of workers and their representatives in the planning of the Brenner Corridor Platform after the Brenner Base Tunnel breakthrough.

As the Brenner Base Tunnel reaches a historic milestone with the breakthrough of its main bore, the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) joins its Austrian, German, and Italian affiliated trade unions in expressing deep concern and disappointment over the continued exclusion of workers and their representatives from this flagship European infrastructure project.

While political leaders and construction firms celebrate the progress of what will become the world’s longest underground railway tunnel, the voices of those who will operate and maintain the corridor, the railway workers, remain unheard.

For two years, unions from Austria, Italy, and Germany (under the umbrella of the ETF) have consistently called for meaningful involvement in the Brenner Corridor Platform (BCP). Despite being a recognised European social partner in the railway sector, ETF has been denied access to critical discussions, including those on rest areas, operational language, and safety protocols.

The ETF reiterates its call for:

Immediate inclusion of workers’ representatives in the Brenner Corridor Platform

Harmonized operational rules and emergency protocols

Adequate infrastructure for train crews at key stations (rest areas, hygiene facilities, accommodation)

Clear training standards and competency frameworks for cross-border operations

Retention of the B1 language level as a minimum requirement for train drivers

Tamper-proof digital recording of working, driving, and rest times

The ETF urges the European Commission, national governments, and project stakeholders to recognise that railway safety depends on people, not just technology. The near-disaster in the Terfens tunnel two years ago is a stark reminder: trained, empowered personnel are the backbone of railway safety.