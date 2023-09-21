Short News Accessible Tourism Estonia Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Rail Travel News Safer Travel Transportation News World Travel News

Rail Travel Free in Estonia as Cyber Attack Disrupts Ticketing

1 day ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

Rail travel free temporarily in Estonia as a cyber-attack has disrupted ticketing system. Ticket sales for Estonian national rail carrier Elron’s trains were disrupted Wednesday afternoon, followed by a cyber-attack.

Elron spokesperson Kristo Mäe stated that due to technical issues preventing ticket purchases on trains, passengers can travel for free until the problem is resolved. Those with cash can buy tickets from the train attendant while on board. Mäe also expressed apologies to passengers for any inconvenience caused.

Sales were disrupted at train terminals, on the trains themselves, and also within Elron’s online environment. The ticketing system was managed by Rindago, who were actively working to resolve the situation as of Wednesday afternoon. The incident has been reported to the State Information System (RIA).

