Rail Travel News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News feeds France Travel Italy Travel News Update Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Sustainable Tourism News Tourism Transportation News Travel Technology News Travel Wire News World Travel News

Rail Service Between Italy and France Suspended Until Summer 2024

Add Comment
31 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
2 min read
, Rail Service Between Italy and France Suspended Until Summer 2024, eTurboNews | eTN
High-speed Rail Between Italy and France Suspended Until Summer 2024
Avatar
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The stoppage of high-speed trains between Italy and France is lengthening dramatically and was confirmed by the Prefect of Savoy, François Ravier, and the Regional Director of SNCF Reseau, French railway company.

SME in Travel? Click here!

Around 15,000 cubic meters of rock had collapsed onto the rail tracks and the motorway between Modane and Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne in August in the French Savoy region. Despite initial forecasts of an almost immediate recovery after the landslide, restoration work on the historic line has proven to be more complicated than expected and has yet to even begin.

Transalpine, the French association that promotes the Turin-Lyon, first indicated the date of a possible reopening for September 10, 2023, then for mid-November, and has now been postponed by at least 7 months.

With TGV, France’s intercity high-speed rail service operated by SNCF, and Frecciarossa trains, operated by Tenitalia from Milan and Turin to Lyon and Paris, out of action, there is also a substantial increase in truck traffic on the roadways due to less operating freight trains.

“With the blocking of the TGV and Frecciarossa trains, as well as the 170 weekly freight trains active on the same line, it is easy to foresee serious repercussions for the territory, with a notable increase in road transport and consequent traffic congestion,” said Dario Gallina, President of the Turin Chamber of Commerce and of the ALPMED association, a small group of hospitality and tourism operators in the towns of Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure, and Rapallo.

“All necessary efforts must be made to speed up the restoration work on the line, to resolve [this] problem not limited only to the French region involved, but [with] a strong impact on long journeys … between the two countries.”

Traffic, however, is not the only cause for concern caused by the rail blackout between Italy and France. According to TranzAlpine Train, the “ecological and economic consequences of such a long closure are difficult to measure and are expected to be serious.” For this reason, in view of the start of the winter season, the French authorities are organizing a replacement bus service. Train tourism is on the rise in Italy with more and more tourists choosing to travel by rail across Italy.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing