Rail Europe is undergoing a major transformation as CEO Björn Bender leads the 90-year-old brand into a new digital era. With growing demand for sustainable travel, the company aims to simplify Europe’s fragmented rail network and position itself as the global gateway to seamless cross-border journeys.

During the World Travel Market in London earlier this month, eTN Publisher Juergen Steinmetz met with Bjoern Bender, the Executive Chairman & CEO of the Paris-based Rail Europe, which has made exploring Europe by rail easier for almost a century.

Rail Europe is the official partner of 230 European Rail companies, aiming to make cross-border train travel in Europe seamless and easy to book both by the travel trade and their customers.

Rail Europe, the iconic rail-distribution brand founded more than 90 years ago, is stepping into a bold new chapter as it accelerates its transformation from a legacy ticket seller into a modern global travel-tech platform. At the center of this shift is President & CEO Björn Bender, whose vision is to help redefine what seamless rail travel could look like in a rapidly changing Europe.

“Our mission is simple: make European train travel as intuitive as booking a flight—if not simpler,” Bender says, capturing the ambition driving the company’s evolution.

Rail Europe is A Legacy Brand Built for Modern Growth

Founded in 1932 to promote French rail routes to American travelers, Rail Europe quickly grew into the primary gateway to Europe’s rail network. The launch of the Eurail Pass in 1959 solidified its global reputation, and for decades, the brand operated as the de facto guide for international travelers navigating Europe’s trains.

Rail Europe: Next Stop is The Future

Today, Rail Europe works with more than 15,000 partners in over 70 countries, distributing tickets and passes from major operators including SNCF, Deutsche Bahn, Swiss Federal Railways, Renfe, and Trenitalia. Yet despite its scale, the company argues that rail remains far too complex for the average traveler.

“Europe’s rail network is magnificent— and notoriously fragmented. Our job is to unify it for the traveler,” Bender notes.

The CEO Bjoern Bender has been shaping Rail Europe’s Next Era

Appointed in late 2022, Bender brings two decades of experience from Deutsche Bahn and Swiss Federal Railways, where he led initiatives in new mobility, digital innovation, and cross-border services. His background positions him uniquely to lead Rail Europe’s push toward greater accessibility and digital integration.

“Sustainable travel isn’t a trend—it’s the future of European mobility,” he says, underscoring the broader industry momentum toward low-carbon transportation. With trains emitting far less CO₂ than short-haul flights, demand is rising sharply across Europe.

A Platform for the Rail Renaissance

Under Bender, Rail Europe is pursuing several strategic priorities:

– Digital Acceleration

Transforming Rail Europe into a travel-tech platform through enhanced APIs, improved booking tools, and stronger OTA partnerships.

– Simplification & Accessibility

Reducing friction across the customer journey—especially for travelers crossing borders or switching operators.

–Sustainability Leadership

Positioning rail as the preferred climate-friendly choice for both leisure and business travelers.

Rail Europe’s Global Reach

Scaling its presence in markets where European rail demand is growing fastest, including North America and Asia.

“For the first time in decades, rail is becoming the mode people choose not because they must, but because they want to,” Bender says.

A Rail Europe Vision That Knows Where It’s Going

Rail Europe’s transformation comes at a pivotal moment. Governments are investing in new high-speed lines, night trains are returning, and travelers are increasingly seeking meaningful, low-impact alternatives to flying. The market is expanding—and Rail Europe aims to be the interface that connects it all.

“We’re building a world where a traveler books a journey across Europe without ever thinking about borders or operators,” Bender adds.

After 90 years, Rail Europe is not simply reinventing itself—it is positioning to shape the future of European mobility. And with Bender at the helm, the company’s next destination looks more connected, more digital, and more ambitious than ever.