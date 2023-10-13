eTurboNews | eTN Meeting and Incentive Travel Netherlands Travel NewsBrief Short News Tourism

RAI Amsterdam: Events Logistics Increasingly Sustainable

1 day ago
by Harry Johnson
In a time when sustainability and social responsibility are more and more important, RAI Amsterdam acknowledges the impact of its operations.

The convention center’s aim is to make logistics in and around RAI Amsterdam completely emission-free.

The RAI is doing this in collaboration with its partners, who are also taking significant steps on their own to make their operations more sustainable by actively investing in innovative transport solutions, renewable energy sources, and carbon-neutral products.

Making logistics more sustainable is part of RAI Amsterdam’s future plan, which fits within the urban vision of the municipality of Amsterdam.

