Radisson Blu Residences open in Saidia, Morocco

43 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Radisson Blu Residences, Saidia, is the 8th Radisson branded hotel in the Kingdom of Morocco, and the third in Saidia.

Saïdia, known as the “Blue Pearl”, is a beach town in northeastern Morocco near Berkane. It is located in the province of Berkane close to the Moroccan-Algerian border. Saidia has 15 kilometers of a spectacular coastline of golden sand and clear blue water.

The small apartment hotel had 13 units.

Guests have access to the spa and traditional Moroccan hammam at the adjacent Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Beach.

