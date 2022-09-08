Queen Elizabeth died peacefully

The world will not be the same and some uncertantity is on the horizon with the passing of the longest serving monarch in the World. Queen Elizabeth II

The Travel and tourism industry, along with the rest of the world, is in a state of shock after the news was confirmed that Queen Elizabeth passed away today.

Elizabeth II is the Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

Charles, Prince of Wales is now king. He,is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He has been heir apparent as well as Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952 and is both the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

After this news was announced on BBC, chat rooms, including the World Tourism Network chat, are filling with comments.

From Africa, some of the comments say:

Our beloved Queen Elizabeth the second had passed away.

WHAT? Oh my. She is one of those who were invincible in my eyes.

The first official response from the travel and tourism world came from UNWTO Zurab Pololokashvili tweeting: I am saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96, the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

