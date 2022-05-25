QT’s Brand Of Hotel Coming To Australia’s Newcastle

QT Hotels & Resorts, the designer hotel collection in Australia and New Zealand, will soon debut its newest hotel in Newcastle, the up-and-coming city located two hours north of Sydney on the Pacific Coast of Australia and a gateway to the Hunter Valley wine region. Opening on June 9, 2022, the highly anticipated QT Newcastle will also feature the signature Jana restaurant and the Rooftop at QT bar.

Under the direction of acclaimed Chef Massimo Speroni, who comes from the award-winning Bacchus in Brisbane, QT Newcastle’s signature restaurant Jana will offer an elevated bar and grill menu, showcasing the fresh, local produce, meats and seafood of the region. The grill’s premium steak selection has been sourced entirely from New South Wales – including 2GR, Riverine, Jack’s Creek and Rangers Valley – while the lamb comes from Pukara Estate, just 40 minutes from the hotel. Designed by QT design collaborator Nic Graham and adorned with eye-catching artwork, Jana will feature an open kitchen, dry-aged meat cabinet, and a stunning private dining room. The wine menu will be curated in partnership with Tyrell’s, the hotel’s official wine partner and “custodians of Australia’s oldest wine region, the Hunter Valley,” according to QT’s Director of Beverage, Chris Morrison.

“True to the QT philosophy, QT Newcastle will offer a highly inventive food and beverage experience, highlighting local provenance,” says Chef Speroni. “QT is a champion for providing extraordinary experiences with a touch of luxury and quirk, from design to signature service. I’m excited to showcase and champion the beautiful Hunter Valley and surrounding regions.”

The jewel in the crown of QT Newcastle, the Rooftop at QT boasts uninterrupted views across the harbor, an innovative cocktail program and local wine list, and an izakaya-inspired menu of light bites. The comprehensive spirit collection will feature sake, umeshu and Newcastle’s largest library of Japanese Whisky. Complementing such creative cocktails as the Harajuku Highball and the Tomasu Margarita, the food menu features such highlights as salmon sashimi, yakitori chicken and miso eggplant robata skewers.

For more information about QT Newcastle, visit qtnewcastle.com.