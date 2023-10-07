Qatar’s PM Inaugurates Geneva International Motor Show 2023

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) marked the openingfor the first time in Qatar on 5 October with a spectacular ceremony and showcased major international car reveals, marking an eventful start to the automotive week ahead.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani inaugurated the event and the VIP Opening Ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Interior, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, and His Excellency Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism. Other esteemed guests also witness the inaugural of the first ever GIMS in Qatar, including various ministers, ambassadors, and senior delegates.

Qatar Airways, Official Airline Partner of GIMS, demonstrated a booth welcoming VIPs to the area. Held in partnership with Qatar Tourism, GIMS highlights the latest industry innovations and over 30 unveilings from international and regional brands including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery, and more.