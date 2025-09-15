Strengthening bilateral cooperation, Tanzania and Qatar have agreed to cooperate in various key areas in tourism, trade, and investment.

Under cooperation agreements, Qatar and Zanzibar have outlined key projects including tourism, oil storage facilities, construction of modern conference centres, and port development on the island.

Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Mwinyi attended the signing ceremony at State House in late August and noted that his government was encouraged to see several projects attract investors with the commitment and strong financial capacity to deliver substantial foreign direct investment.

“The government is well-prepared for the swift implementation of these projects, which will strengthen long-term cooperation between Zanzibar and Qatar,” he stressed.

President Mwinyi described the US$10 billion agreement as a milestone in efforts to boost Zanzibar’s economy, noting that the partnership would open doors for accelerated growth and sustainable development.

The President expressed confidence in the partnership and said that it was a significant step towards attracting substantial foreign direct investment to fast-track Zanzibar’s development agenda.

Representing Qatar was Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, a member of the royal family and owner of Al Mansour Holding, the company set to execute key projects in Zanzibar.

Zanzibar is set to participate in the Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) in November this year, aiming to showcase its attractive tourist sites, including beaches, historical, and cultural heritage sites. Qatar Travel Mart is expected to attract the world’s leading destinations to exhibit and share tourist resources.

The event, expected to attract several countries worldwide, will showcase popular travel destinations and the latest trends in Business, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, Cultural, Sports, and Halal tourism.

It will also provide opportunities for new investments in the development of tourism and include a high-level conference for discussions and insights from regional and international tourism experts.

The event will be attended by international associations, senior-level executives, and decision-makers from the tourism sector, QTM 2025 organizers said through a statement.

Qatar Airways now flies to Tanzania and has been a significant carrier in getting visitors to Zanzibar.