Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Investment Luxury News People Press Statement Qatar Shopping Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Qatar Airways unveils Platinum, Gold and Silver lounges

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
5 min read
Qatar Airways unveils Platinum, Gold and Silver lounges
Qatar Airways unveils Platinum, Gold and Silver lounges
Written by Harry Johnson

New lounge facilities will provide a peaceful haven to Qatar Airways Platinum, Gold and Silver loyalty members

Qatar Airways unveils Platinum, Gold and Silver lounges at its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), inviting Privilege Club loyalty members and oneworld alliance card holders to access the dedicated lounge corresponding to their frequent flyer tier status when transiting through Doha.

IMPORTANT 

  • If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge  please click here 

<!–zlick-paywall–>

The state-of-the-art lounge facilities, with stunning tarmac views, will provide a peaceful haven to Qatar Airways Platinum, Gold and Silver loyalty members, and oneworld Emerald and Sapphire card holders. The brand-new facilities will offer new spaces where passengers can rest, unwind and enjoy some of Qatar Airways’ renowned amenity products from Diptyque, and indulge in international cuisine and a wide beverage selection. 

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly