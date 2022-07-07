Qatar Airways unveils Platinum, Gold and Silver lounges at its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), inviting Privilege Club loyalty members and oneworld alliance card holders to access the dedicated lounge corresponding to their frequent flyer tier status when transiting through Doha.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

<!–zlick-paywall–>

The state-of-the-art lounge facilities, with stunning tarmac views, will provide a peaceful haven to Qatar Airways Platinum, Gold and Silver loyalty members, and oneworld Emerald and Sapphire card holders. The brand-new facilities will offer new spaces where passengers can rest, unwind and enjoy some of Qatar Airways’ renowned amenity products from Diptyque, and indulge in international cuisine and a wide beverage selection.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News