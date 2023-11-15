Qatar Airways Privilege Club Partners with Monoprix Qatar

Qatar Airways Privilege Club announced new partnership with hypermarket brand, Monoprix Qatar. Through the loyalty program’s Card-Linked Offers platform, Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can now collect and spend their Avios on their purchases when shopping at any of the seven Monoprix and three Monop stores in Qatar, using the debit or credit card they have linked to their membership account.

Privilege Club is the loyalty program by Qatar Airways and features four tiers of membership – Burgundy, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, that allows members to earn Avios when flying with Qatar Airways and with oneworld airlines, and other airline partners, as well as with a number of financial and lifestyle partners.

Avios can be spent on shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, award flights, cabin upgrades and much more. Members can also collect and spend Avios on their purchases at a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment outlets by linking their payment cards with their Privilege Club account.