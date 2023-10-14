Qatar Airways Picks Starlink for In-Flight High-Speed Internet

Qatar Airways announced new collaboration with Starlink and rolled out a complimentary high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity experience onboard specific aircraft and routes.

Once the service is active, Qatar Airways passengers will be able to enjoy ultra-fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 350 Megabits per second which can be used for a variety of internet-based services such as video streaming their favorite entertainment and sports videos, gaming, enriched web-browsing and much more.

New agreement with Starlink will allow Qatar Airways passengers to have a seamless Wi-Fi connectivity experience onboard with a simple one-click access. The high-speed and low-latency network is powered by Starlink satellite communications system – the world’s largest satellite internet constellation engineered and operated by SpaceX.

Qatar Airways and Starlink are currently in the pre-launch phase of the rollout strategy across Qatar Airways fleet.