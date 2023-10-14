Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Qatar Travel Short News USA Travel News

Qatar Airways Picks Starlink for In-Flight High-Speed Internet

10 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Qatar Airways announced new collaboration with Starlink and rolled out a complimentary high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity experience onboard specific aircraft and routes.

Once the service is active, Qatar Airways passengers will be able to enjoy ultra-fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 350 Megabits per second which can be used for a variety of internet-based services such as video streaming their favorite entertainment and sports videos, gaming, enriched web-browsing and much more.

New agreement with Starlink will allow Qatar Airways passengers to have a seamless Wi-Fi connectivity experience onboard with a simple one-click access. The high-speed and low-latency network is powered by Starlink satellite communications system – the world’s largest satellite internet constellation engineered and operated by SpaceX.

Qatar Airways and Starlink are currently in the pre-launch phase of the rollout strategy across Qatar Airways fleet.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

