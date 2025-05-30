Qatar Airways Partners with UEFA Champions League Final

Qatar Airways is an official sponsor of both finalists, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano, and the UEFA Champions League final itself.

Qatar Airways partnered with the UEFA Champions League final on May 31 in Munich, serving as the official sponsor for both finalists, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano, as well as the tournament itself – a unique and noteworthy accomplishment.

This year’s final, taking place at Munich’s renowned Allianz Arena, is expected to deliver an exciting clash between two of Europe’s most prestigious clubs this season. With each team having a strong international fan base and showcasing top-tier talent, the match is poised to engage a worldwide audience of billions.