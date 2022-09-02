Qatar Airways kicks-off FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign

Fans are invited to step into Qatar Airways’ virtual reality experience and compete in an online game to win a FIFA World Cup package

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicking off in less than three months, Qatar Airways, FIFA’s Official Airline Partner, is celebrating the universal language of football by connecting global fans through music and innovation. Teaming up with the world-famous ‘We Will Rock You’ anthem that is sung passionately around every stadium.

Qatar Airways’ latest campaign centers on an energetic and exciting TV commercial that celebrates the unforgettable journeys leading up to the FIFA World Cup. The uplifting anthem reflects the airline’s firm belief that sport is a universal language that unites fans and transcends verbal barriers.

Fans are invited to view the commercial via the airline’s new virtual reality experience the Qverse –

By visiting the carrier’s website, users can access a hands-on experience in the virtual world on-board the Qsuite – the World’s Best Business Class seat, where they can watch the campaign on the virtual in-flight entertainment screen. During the immersive experience, users are also encouraged to play the Inflight Delight Game for a chance to win a FIFA World Cup travel package, inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our latest commercial expresses our anticipation and excitement for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and captures our own enthusiasm about sports. We are fully geared up to fly in global fans to witness the greatest sporting show on Earth. Whether through travel, sport, music or innovation, we are dedicated to connecting fans and uniting the world in Qatar for what will be a truly unforgettable experience.”

In August, Qatar Airways marked the 100-days-to-go milestone for the tournament by launching The Journey Tour in London, UK. The interactive bus continues to tour 13 European cities, offering fans several interactive experiences, including the opportunity to test their skills against the incredibly talented Neymar Jr, to learn more about the history of Qatar and the FIFA World Cup, and to meet Sama – the first-ever MetaHuman cabin crew. Fans visiting the Qatar Airways-branded bus can enter a chance to win match tickets, and all-inclusive travel packages to the tournament, by sharing their experience on social media using the #FlytoQatar2022 hashtag.

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums designed to invoke the symbols of Arabian culture. The Al Bayt Stadium will host the Opening Match with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the tournament’s Final, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums, which include Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium, will house 40,000 spectators.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News