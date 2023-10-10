Meeting and Incentive Travel Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Qatar Travel Short News

Qatar Airways Garden at Expo 2023 Doha

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Qatar Airways announced that Qatar Airways Garden attraction, part of Expo 2023 Doha, will run for six months, concluding at the end of March 2024.

Inspired by global botanical marvels, with a special nod to the timeless Gardens of Versailles, Qatar Airways Garden’s design captures iconic landmarks from across the continents Qatar Airways connects, including the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Football icons David Beckham and Ronaldinho recently visited the pavilion, contributing star power and emphasising its status as a premier attraction at Expo.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

