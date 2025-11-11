Qatar Airways Expands Network in Saudi Arabia with New Route to Hail

With Air Riyadh getting ready to launch and Riyadh building the largest airline in the world Qatar Airways is expanding its network to the Kingdom in the meantime, and is loudly announcing it at the TOURISE event in Riyadh today.

Qatar Airways has announced a further expansion in Saudi Arabia, adding Hail (HAS) as its 13th destination in the Kingdom. Starting 5 January 2026, the airline will operate three weekly flights between Doha and Hail, departing every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Engr revealed the expansion. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer during the “Tourism Rising: A New Era of Influence and Impact” panel at the TOURISE Summit 2025 in Riyadh. The airline will also increase its daily services to Jeddah and Riyadh from six to seven flights per day.

Al-Meer said the move reflects Qatar Airways’ commitment to strengthening connectivity across the Kingdom, noting that nearly 2.5 million passengers in Saudi Arabia travelled with the airline over the past year.

With the new route, Qatar Airways will operate over 150 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, linking travellers to more than 170 global destinations via Hamad International Airport.