Qatar Airways Cargo: 20 Years of Freighter Operations

23 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
In 2003, Qatar Airways Cargo took delivery of its very first freighter, an Airbus A300-600, which was a converted passenger aircraft. It began regular operations to Amsterdam and Chennai, and shortly thereafter, to New Delhi. Today, the cargo airline operates to more than 160 belly-hold and over 70 freighter destinations with over 200 passenger aircraft and 31 dedicated cargo freighters.

Over the past two decades, Qatar Airways Cargo has continuously expanded its fleet, network, and product portfolio, becoming a major global cargo carrier.

Qatar Airways Cargo’s freighter fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, two Boeing 747-400 freighters, 26 Boeing 777 freighters and one Airbus A310 freighter. It also has an extensive road feeder service (RFS) network.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

