Qatar Airways at the Dubai Airshow 2023

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson

Qatar Airways showcased a selection of its state-of-the-art aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2023, in the presence of Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Al-Meer.

On the opening day of the event, Qatar Airways’ display of its new generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Airbus A350-1000, and Gulfstream G650ER, drew the eyes of global aviation experts and enthusiasts to its one-of-a-kind fleet.

Qatar Airways unveiled an impressive display, including Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G650ER. Also showcased was the Airbus A350-1000, which is notable for its wide-body cabin and luxurious interior, and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which offers up to 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

