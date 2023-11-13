Qatar Airways at the Dubai Airshow 2023

Qatar Airways showcased a selection of its state-of-the-art aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2023, in the presence of Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Al-Meer.

On the opening day of the event, Qatar Airways’ display of its new generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Airbus A350-1000, and Gulfstream G650ER, drew the eyes of global aviation experts and enthusiasts to its one-of-a-kind fleet.

Qatar Airways unveiled an impressive display, including Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G650ER. Also showcased was the Airbus A350-1000, which is notable for its wide-body cabin and luxurious interior, and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which offers up to 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.