Qatar Airways has been a partner of FIFA since May 2017, supporting national teams and football clubs on their journey to the world’s biggest stage.

At the conclusion of FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, Qatar Airways cabin crew presented the gold and silver medals to the finalists, after Spain’s 1-0 victory against England in the grand final held in Sydney on 20 August, and the bronze medals to Sweden for claiming victory as the 3rd place holder on 19 August.