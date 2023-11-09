Qatar Airways at Dubai Airshow 2023

Qatar Airways will participate in this year’s edition of the Dubai Airshow 2023 scheduled to take place from 13-17 November 2023 at Dubai World Center.

Qatar Airways will be showcasing a selection of its state-of-the-art aircraft to the industry, including Boeing B787-9, Airbus A350-1000, and Gulfstream G650ER.

Additionally, Qatar Airways will offer first-hand experience to media and aerospace professionals of its cabins by hosting exclusive tours on board of its latest generation aircraft that reinvents the concepts of design, comfort and technology.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

Since its debut in 1986, the Dubai Airshow has grown to be one of the most influential and largest gatherings for commercial and non-commercial aviation in the industry attracting thousands of world-renowned exhibitors, as well as senior representatives from private and civil aviation.