Qatar Airways and Xiamen Airlines Chiefs Meet

1 day ago
by Harry Johnson
Qatar Airways and Xiamen Airlines Chiefs Meet
Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong met with Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker yesterday.

Currently, Xiamen Airlines and Qatar Airways have developed comprehensive codeshare cooperation, with just one month left until the launch of Xiamen Airlines Beijing Daxing/Xiamen to Doha route.

Xiamen Airlines has scheduled to operate regular routes between Beijing Daxing and Doha, as well as Xiamen and Doha from October 2023. The Beijing Daxing-Doha route will operate daily, while the Xiamen-Doha route will provide flights twice a week.

The two sides plan to deepen their partnership, offering passengers more interactive and possibly even direct selling experiences.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

