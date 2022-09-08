Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia launch new strategic partnership

The strategic airline partnership is set to provide a critical trade and tourism boost for Australia and Qatar

Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia have officially commenced a strategic partnership that significantly expands the networks, lounges and loyalty programs of both airlines, bringing substantial benefits and new destinations to travelers.

Announced in May 2022, the partnership opens seamless travel to over 150 destinations across the extensive Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia networks, creating a new gateway of seamless travel between Australia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, including to popular destinations such as London, Paris, Rome and Athens.

Flights can already be booked on each airline’s websites, for travel effective 12 September 2022.

The strategic partnership is set to provide a critical trade and tourism boost for Australia and Qatar, while opening a world of new travel opportunities for both airline’s customers.

To commemorate the start of the partnership, Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways today held a launch event at Brisbane Airport, featuring dancers representing various countries that can be accessed on the Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia networks.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “Unlike other airlines, we were determined to keep flying to and from Australia during COVID, get desperate people home and keep businesses connected to the world, now we have strengthened our presence even more in cooperation with our good friends at Virgin Australia.”

“This partnership will also allow Qatar Airways Privilege Club members to earn and redeem Avios when flying on Virgin Australia. Passengers will benefit from the award-winning facilities of our hub at Hamad International Airport, recently voted the World’s Best Airport for two consecutive years, to create a comfortable journey. It also opens up Australia to our passengers flying in on Qatar Airways flights, after such a long, difficult time.”

Virgin Australia Group Chief Executive Officer, Jayne Hrdlicka, said:

“Today is an incredibly exciting day for Virgin Australia and our loyal Velocity Frequent Flyer members with Qatar Airways officially joining the Virgin Australia family.

“We are continuing to deliver on our promise to grow our international network, and from today, our guests will have direct access to over 150 destinations worldwide on the Qatar Airways’ network, including more access to the Middle East, Europe and Africa than we have ever offered in the history of our airline.

“For our more than 10.8 million Velocity members, they’ll now be able to earn and redeem Velocity Points to over 500 destinations globally when travelling with Virgin Australia, Qatar Airways and our long list of renowned international airline partners. Eligible Velocity members will also receive a host of premium benefits when travelling with Qatar Airways, including access to lounge and priority check-in and boarding.

“The partnership will also allow Virgin Australia to show our famous hospitality and all the incredible scenery and unique experiences we have in Australia when Qatar Airways’ customers and Privilege Club members fly on our network.

“It’s a fantastic partnership and we are proud to be joining forces with Qatar Airways.”

Business travel offering to launch soon

Coming soon, Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways will launch a market leading proposition for business travelers, providing more choice for business flyers travelling between Australia, the Middle East and Europe.