Qatar Airways and Airlink: Africa flights to US, Europe and Asia made easier

Qatar Airways and Airlink have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travelers more choices, enhanced services and greater connectivity between 45 destinations in 13 countries across southern Africa and the rest of the world.

This new codeshare agreement means travelers can enjoy the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using a single reservation with seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage-check experience, during the entire journey

The partnership will enable customers to book attractive offers from southern Africa to popular destinations in the U.S. such as New York and Dallas, cities in Europe such as London, Copenhagen and Barcelona, and points across Asia like Manila, Jakarta and Cebu. The agreement also increases Qatar Airways’ footprint in southern Africa, with improved access to destinations such as Ggeberha (Port Elizabeth) Hoedspruit, Skukuza, George in South Africa and beyond to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar al Baker said: “Expanding our network with Airlink gives our customers more choice of destinations and flights, that we hope will contribute to the rapid recovery of travel, which plays such an important role in southern African economies.”

“We have boosted our presence in the African market by adding eight new destinations since the start of the pandemic and fostering partnerships such as this dynamic agreement with Airlink which will greatly enhance our offering to our customers and support travel and trade.”

Qatar Airways was the only airline to launch new services in southern Africa after the pandemic, starting operations to Luanda, Harare and Lusaka last year. It resumes operations to Windhoek this month, providing another connection to Airlink’s extensive regional network via eight gateways in the region.

Airlink Chief Executive, Mr. Rodger Foster said: “This development is an endorsement of Airlink’s relevance to providing air access to the entire region through our expansive network of destinations, which when considered in conjunction with Qatar Airways’ global reach creates unparalleled connectivity opportunities. As southern Africa’s leading airline, Airlink provides comprehensive, safe, and reliable air transportation services, enabling socio-economic development by connecting people with each other and facilitating trade within the region and beyond.”

The new codeshare flights are available for sales and will commence travel on the 06 July 2022 subject to government approval.

Qatar Airways offers 21 direct weekly flights from Doha to Johannesburg, 10 weekly flights to Cape Town and four weekly flights to Durban. From South Africa, travelers can connect easily to destinations across six continents via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport.

Passengers can book their travel with both airlines, through online travel agencies as well as with local travel agents.

Qatar Airways was the only carrier to continue operations to southern Africa during the pandemic and its immediate aftermath, allowing for the movement of goods, medicines and essential travel between the region and the rest of the world. This enabled people to return home to their families, to jobs and assisted with the post-pandemic recovery of our southern Africa trade partners, and the business community.