Qatar Airways adds more New York Flights

Doha to New York on Qatar Airways will be flown three times a day as of October 30, 2023.

Offering new connections between New York and more than 80 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, the new flights will arrive early in the morning and depart late in the evening from New York (JFK).

US-bound passengers will benefit from connectivity between Qatar Airways and Jet Blue via New York.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club and JetBlue TrueBlue can earn miles from codeshare flights.