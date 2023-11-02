Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Qatar Travel

Qatar Airways: 10 Years in Oneworld Alliance

24 hours ago
Harry Johnson
1 min read
Qatar Airways commemorated its 10-year anniversary as a member of oneworld – an airline alliance founded on 1 February 1999.

Since joining oneworld 10 years ago, Qatar Airways has grown to become the alliance’s second largest member, by expanding its online network from 125 to 163 destinations and doubling its fleet from 125 to 259 aircraft.

Through its competitive connectivity, Qatar Airways substantially strengthens oneworld’s global network and provides alliance passengers with superior routing alternatives across hundreds of city pairs.

Hamad International Airport, Qatar Airways’ hub, has evolved into a leading hub for oneworld with ten alliance members operating there by 2024.

As Qatar Airways commemorates its first decade with the oneworld alliance, the airline stays committed to delivering on its promise to customers by making travel more accessible, enjoyable and sustainable for all passengers.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

