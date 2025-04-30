There have been at least two major attempts in 2013 and 2021, primarily spearheaded by Russia’s Communist Party, to rename Volgograd into Stalingrad.

Russian President Putin has signed a decree officially renaming Volgograd International Airport, located in Volgograd, Russia, into Stalingrad International Airport, after the late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

According to Russian government officials, this change was made due to “a request from World War II veterans, those involved in Russia’s war in, and local authorities.”

The decree, released by the Kremlin press service, stated: “In order to immortalize the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, I hereby decree… to assign Volgograd International Airport the historic name ‘Stalingrad’.”

In Russia, the term ‘Great Patriotic War’ refers to the WWII period from June 22, 1941, to May 9, 1945, during which the Soviet Union engaged directly in combat against Nazi Germany.

The international air hub in Volgograd has been renamed just a few days before Russia’s official commemoration of 80 years since the end of the ‘Great Patriotic War’ which is celebrated in Russia on May 9.

Putin frequently attempts to draws parallels between his full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine and the USSR’s struggle against the Nazis, framing his war of aggression as a ‘special military operation’ aimed at ‘demilitarizing’ and ‘denazifying’ Ukraine.

Ukraine, having been a part of the Soviet Union and having endured significant destruction from Adolf Hitler’s army, dismisses these comparisons as unfounded justifications for an imperialistic war.

The city of Volgograd itself has maintained its current name despite numerous proposals to revert to its Soviet-era name, Stalingrad. This city was the location of one of the most intense battles during World War II, which some historians argue significantly influenced the outcome of the conflict in favor of the Soviet Union.

From 1925 until 1961, both the city and its airport were referred to as Stalingrad in tribute to Joseph Stalin, but they were renamed Volgograd in 1961, reflecting the name of the river Volga along which they are situated.

There have been at least two major attempts in 2013 and 2021, primarily spearheaded by Russia’s Communist Party, to rename Volgograd into Stalingrad.

Throughout the recent years, the city has at times referred to itself as ‘Stalingrad’ during official ceremonies commemorating wartime sacrifices, but the opponents have advised caution regarding the proposals to rename Volgograd as Stalingrad, contending that such a move would lend support to Stalinist ideologies.

The former Soviet dictator is a polarizing figure in Russia, with some individuals willing to disregard his oppressive actions and domestic terror in favor of his perceived accomplishments as a political leader.

A 2023 survey conducted by the state-affiliated polling organization revealed that approximately 67% of Volgograd residents expressed reservations about the city’s name change to ‘Stalingrad’, favoring the retention of the current name.