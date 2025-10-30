Puglia Hotel Scene gets the Tivoli Brand As Another Competition

Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group with hotels, resorts, and branded residences across 59 countries, announces a new Tivoli Hotels & Resorts in Italy, in the heart of Puglia, Italy.

Following a comprehensive renovation, the Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce is set to open in April 2026, establishing itself as a new landmark in luxury hospitality for one of Italy´s most sought-after and fastest-growing travel destinations.

Puglia, located in the heart of the Mediterranean, is a magical combination of artefacts, history, art, and unspoilt nature, amidst beautiful coastlines and picture-postcard landscapes. This is Puglia, a region of golden beaches and crystal-clear waters, intense flavours and fascinating destinations: Castel del Monte, the trulli, the islands passing through towns kissed by a unique and unforgettable light.

The property — featuring 45 rooms, a rooftop lounge bar overlooking the Cathedral Bell Tower, and a wellness area with pool and spa — will mark Tivoli Hotels & Resorts’ latest move into one of Italy’s fastest-growing luxury travel destinations.

The hotel will join a competitive landscape in Puglia, which has recently attracted significant attention from global hospitality brands such as Rocco Forte, Baglioni, and Patina Hotels, all of which are capitalizing on the region’s rising profile as a luxury Mediterranean escape. Positioned steps from key attractions like Piazza Sant’Oronzo and Lecce Cathedral, Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce aims to stand out through its blend of Baroque elegance, contemporary comfort, and authentic Puglian character.

Gonzalo Aguilar, CEO of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, said the opening reflects the group’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Southern Europe. “This new Tivoli property will elevate Lecce’s luxury hospitality offering and further expand our footprint in Italy to 60 hotels,” he noted.

With Puglia’s booming tourism and increasing competition among high-end brands, the Tivoli Palazzo Risorgimento Lecce is poised to become a new benchmark for refined hospitality in southern Italy, combining Tivoli’s signature heritage with the charm and vibrancy of Lecce’s “Florence of the South” atmosphere.