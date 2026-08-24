Tourism depends on beaches, but what happens when residents lose access to their own coastlines? From Jamaica and Hawaii to the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean, this story examines visitor harassment, environmental damage, tourism leakage—and how properly managed public beaches can protect local rights while improving the guest experience.

From Hawaii and Jamaica to the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Indian Ocean, the tourism industry must protect public access, manage visitor behavior and show residents where the money goes.

The smile greeting tourists at an airport, hotel or resort should not be mistaken for proof that everything is harmonious beyond the lobby.

At the world’s most celebrated beach destinations, residents and visitors increasingly meet under competing pressures. A traveler may have spent thousands of dollars for a few days of sand, sea and luxury. A resident may regard that same beach as part of a family tradition, fishing livelihood, spiritual landscape or childhood memory.

Both believe they belong there, but they do not arrive with equal power.

The hotel guest may have security, a lounge chair, toilets, waste collection and direct access through resort property. The local family may encounter locked gates, entrance fees, inadequate parking or no practical route to the coast at all.

This is where hospitality clashes with tradition, access and economics.

A destination is someone’s home

The land, water and natural environment define an island or coastal country long before they become tourism products. Those assets attract investment and visitors, but success brings consequences.

Tourism can increase employment and government revenue. It can also raise land values, rents and everyday prices. Homes may migrate from the residential market to short-term accommodation, while coastal property becomes too expensive for the people whose culture is used to market the destination.

The result is an uncomfortable contradiction: residents may work in an industry built around beaches they can no longer easily reach.

Economic resentment intensifies when people see impressive arrival and revenue figures without recognizing comparable improvements in their communities.

Jamaica welcomed 4.29 million visitors and reported US$4.38 billion in tourism earnings in 2023, according to its Ministry of Tourism. Yet the ministry’s own 2025 presentation said the country was retaining approximately 40.8 percent of the tourism dollar. The government presents this as progress produced by stronger linkages with farmers, manufacturers, creatives and other local suppliers. It also means that increasing domestic retention remains an enormous opportunity.

Tourism leakage is not simply money being “sent to Marriott in Washington” or “Hyatt in Chicago.” Hotel operations are more complicated, involving local salaries, taxes, utilities, franchise arrangements, imported supplies, debt payments and ownership returns.

But the underlying public concern is valid: gross visitor spending is not the same as money remaining in the destination.

When hotels import food, furnishings and professional services—or when profits, booking commissions and management fees leave the country—the local economic effect becomes smaller. The World Bank has identified stronger connections between hotels and domestic agriculture as one practical way to reduce this leakage.

Destinations should therefore publish more than arrival numbers. Residents deserve to see how much tourism money stays locally, how much is spent with small businesses, how many management positions are held by citizens, and how tourism taxes are reinvested in communities.

Hawaii protects the shoreline right—but access can still be difficult

Hawaii offers one of the clearest legal principles. The state recognizes shoreline public access as a common-law right shared by residents and visitors, including transit along the shoreline and within beach transit corridors.

Beach Access Shoreline public access is an important common law right that is shared by local residents and visitors alike. The right of access to Hawaii’s shorelines includes the right of transit […]

That does not mean every point on every island is equally easy to enter. A publicly usable shoreline is of limited value if there is no lawful access route, parking is unavailable or private development creates the impression that the coast belongs exclusively to adjacent property owners.

Hawaii’s approach nevertheless establishes an important principle: a hotel may sell accommodation beside a beach, but it should not be able to sell ownership of the sea.

This principle becomes even more important as climate change, erosion and sea-level rise narrow beaches. When the physical beach disappears or shifts inland, public-access rights can become trapped between the ocean and private development.

Jamaica’s beach-access problem is legally and emotionally different

Jamaica demonstrates why foreshore ownership does not automatically create a general public right to use it.

The Beach Control Act vests rights over the foreshore and seabed in the state and establishes a licensing and management system. But it does not give Jamaicans an unrestricted right to cross private land, walk every foreshore, or bathe everywhere.

This distinction matters. Saying “no one owns the foreshore” does not necessarily tell a family how it can lawfully get to the water.

The country has debated a new beach-access and management policy for years. Government consultations have recognized that access, environmental protection, safety, commercial activity and maintenance must be addressed together.

The intensity of the debate is understandable. For Jamaicans, the beach is not merely recreation. It is connected to fishing, food, music, family gatherings and community identity.

Jamaica is also unique within the Caribbean—often in exceptionally positive ways, but sometimes in ways requiring honest self-examination. The country’s energy, directness, entrepreneurial spirit, and informal commerce can create memorable interactions. Without organization and boundaries, the same qualities can create pressure and conflict.

Negril illustrates both sides

Negril’s famous beach demonstrates why neither unrestricted commercialization nor total exclusion is acceptable.

Visitors sometimes report being repeatedly approached to buy goods, tours or personal services. Persistent solicitation—or harassment disguised as entrepreneurship—can destroy the relaxed vacation that a guest believed he or she had purchased. Jamaican authorities have previously introduced anti-harassment and security measures in resort areas, confirming that this is a recognized tourism-management issue.

At the same time, simply removing local vendors or placing the entire beachfront behind resort security is not a fair solution. It protects the visitor experience by excluding the people who need access to tourism’s market. Harassment is not community tourism, but neither is economic segregation.

Negril needs managed access with clearly marked public entrances, sanitation, lifeguards, trained security and transparent rules. It also needs designated areas or rotating permits for licensed vendors, published prices, identification badges, cashless-payment options, and meaningful penalties for persistent harassment or fraud.

Visitors should be free to say no once. Legitimate vendors should have a lawful opportunity to earn a living without being treated as intruders in their own country.

Public access cannot mean unmanaged abandonment

Public beach access is essential and should be legally protected. But the right must lead to a beach that is safe, sanitary, and environmentally managed.

Residents and visitors alike leave bottles, food containers, cigarette ends, fishing line, and other waste. Some beaches are expected to clean themselves after public holidays or crowded weekends. Garbage left on the sand eventually enters the water, damages marine life, and returns as a tourism problem. It is too easy to blame only tourists or only locals. Shared beaches require shared obligations.

Free access does not mean zero-cost management. Where governments cannot finance adequate services from general taxation, a small, transparent and locally affordable fee may be reasonable—provided that residents are not effectively priced out and every dollar is dedicated to toilets, waste collection, water-quality testing, lifeguards and maintenance.

International Blue Flag criteria offer a useful benchmark. They address water quality, environmental management, waste, safety, education and accessibility. The program also states that the public should not have to be a hotel or beach-club customer to enter an awarded beach; access should preferably be free, although a small and reasonable charge may be permitted.

Criteria — Blue Flag Discover the Blue Flag criteria that ensure excellence in water quality, waste management, biodiversity protection, climate action, education, safety, and accessibility. Developed with global experts, these standards guide beaches, marinas, and tourism operators toward sustainable coastal management

The proper debate is therefore not simply “free beach or private beach.” It is:

Who can enter?

How can they reach it?

Who maintains it?

Who regulates commerce?

Who pays?

Who is accountable when standards fail?

Some coves and shorelines will have genuine geographical constraints. Safety or conservation may require controlled numbers. Resorts may own land, facilities, chairs and services behind the beach. None of this should become a pretext for quietly converting the coast into an exclusive asset.

The backlash is global

The tension is not confined to Jamaica. In Puerto Rico, residents have protested coastal development and the practical privatization of legally public beaches.

Across Spain and the Mediterranean, anti-tourism protests have focused on unaffordable housing, congestion, litter and the loss of local space. Some protests have crossed the line into hostility toward individual visitors, who did not create housing or planning policy. Spraying tourists with water or posting deceptive beach-closure notices attracts attention but does not build a durable tourism model.

On the Adriatic, Kotor has struggled with congestion, housing pressure and environmental concerns as cruise traffic brings large numbers of passengers into a town of approximately 23,000 people.

Dubrovnik has taken a more structural approach through its “Respect the City” initiative, staggering and limiting cruise arrivals rather than merely blaming visitors after they disembark. The objective is to protect residents and heritage while preserving tourism income.

In the Indian Ocean and across Asia, community-based tourism provides another direction. Kerala’s Responsible Tourism Mission connects visitors with local accommodation, food, crafts and cultural experiences under a policy intended to make destinations better places to live as well as visit.

Welcome to the official website of Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society, Kerala Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission Society is all about “making better places for people to live in and better places for people to visit.” RT Mission is the nodal agency formed by the Government of Kerala to spread and implement the ideologies and initiatives of Responsible Tourism all over the State.

Palau goes directly to the visitor. Arriving travelers sign a pledge to behave in an ecologically and culturally responsible manner for the sake of the country’s children.

Palau Pledge I’m with Palau, the first nation on earth to only issue visas to tourists who sign an eco-pledge to act in an environmentally responsible way.

A pledge alone cannot replace toilets, enforcement or waste collection. But it establishes something mass tourism too often forgets: admission to paradise comes with obligations.

Does responsible tourism reduce profits?

Responsible tourism can raise costs. Local sourcing may initially be more expensive. Limiting daily numbers can reduce short-term volume. Better wages, sewage treatment, beach cleaning and community consultation are not free.

But unmanaged tourism also has costs. It produces resident protests, environmental degradation, reputational damage, staff shortages and a declining visitor experience. A destination that maximizes this season’s occupancy while degrading the reason people visit is liquidating its natural capital.

The industry should stop treating community welfare as philanthropy and recognize it as essential destination infrastructure.

Hotels and tour operators can make local benefit visible by publishing:

The percentage of food, products and services purchased locally.

Local employment and management figures.

Payments to local artists, guides, farmers and transport operators.

Environmental and beach-management contributions.

Community investment measured by outcomes, not publicity photographs.

The proportion of each tourism tax returned to the affected district.

Booking platforms could display verified local-retention information alongside room rates and sustainability claims. Travelers who say they want their spending to help local communities should be given the information necessary to make that choice.

A practical beach compact

Every major coastal destination should adopt a beach compact built on six commitments:

Protected access: Map and sign legal public access routes, prevent obstruction and create a process for reporting violations. Professional management: Provide toilets, waste and recycling facilities, water testing, lifeguards, lighting where appropriate and regular cleaning. Fair local commerce: License and train vendors, publish expected conduct and prices, and establish spaces where local entrepreneurs can meet visitors without harassment. Visitor education: Explain local customs, environmental rules and appropriate behavior before arrival, during check-in and at beach entrances. Resident responsibility: Enforce sanitation, noise, harassment and environmental rules consistently, regardless of whether the offender is local or foreign. Visible local benefit: Report where tourism revenue goes and direct a defined share toward the communities carrying tourism’s environmental and social burden.

The goal is not to sterilize beaches until they have no local character. Nor is it to ask visitors to accept harassment, garbage or disorder as “authentic culture.”

The beach must remain a meeting place

The most positive visitor-resident encounters occur when neither side feels threatened.

Visitors want safety, relaxation and the freedom to enjoy what they paid for. Residents want dignity, access and a meaningful share of the prosperity created from their home. These interests are not incompatible.

A properly managed public beach can employ residents, support vendors, protect culture, maintain sanitation and offer visitors an excellent experience. A small access charge may sometimes be justified; exclusion based on wealth or hotel status is much harder to defend.