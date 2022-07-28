Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Proposed Thailand bill promotes long stay visas for gay couples

5 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
4 min read
image courtesy of Julie Rose from Pixabay
Two foreigners will be able to get legal recognition for long stay visas in an amendment to the Thailand civil union bill.

Two foreigners will be able to get legal recognition for long stay visas in an amendment to the civil union bill agreed by a parliamentary committee. This may make it possible for Thailand tourism to promote one-year visas and extensions for foreign couples, including and of significance to gay couples.

