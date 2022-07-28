Two foreigners will be able to get legal recognition for long stay visas in an amendment to the civil union bill agreed by a parliamentary committee. This may make it possible for Thailand tourism to promote one-year visas and extensions for foreign couples, including and of significance to gay couples.
Proposed Thailand bill promotes long stay visas for gay couples
