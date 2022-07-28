Proposed Thailand bill promotes long stay visas for gay couples

Two foreigners will be able to get legal recognition for long stay visas in an amendment to the Thailand civil union bill.

Two foreigners will be able to get legal recognition for long stay visas in an amendment to the civil union bill agreed by a parliamentary committee. This may make it possible for Thailand tourism to promote one-year visas and extensions for foreign couples, including and of significance to gay couples.

