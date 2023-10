Princess Cruises has embarked on a new culinary journey and announced that seven new vegan menu rotations are now available in main dining rooms across the fleet of 15 ships.

Prepared without the use of any animal products, the new vegan menus offer an array of starters, salads, soups, pastas and main dishes.

With nightly menus served in the main dining rooms, Princess Cruises guests can request the vegan options prior to their cruise or once onboard.