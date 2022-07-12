Breaking Travel News Business Travel Cruises Destination Entertainment Hospitality Industry Luxury Mexico News People Press Statement Resorts Shopping Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

Princess Cruises announces new summer cruises from Los Angeles

23 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

3,080-guest Princess MedallionClass cruise ship features nearly 700 balconies, world-class dining, and dazzling entertainment

Princess Cruises – the cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles – is offering a brand-new summer season of cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles in 2023.

This will mark the line’s first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast, with Emerald Princess sailing on a series of voyages ranging from five- to 16-days between May and August 2023.

The summer sailings, on sale today, are perfect for those looking for convenient cruise vacations for the whole family. The 3,080-guest Princess MedallionClass cruise ship features nearly 700 balconies, world-class dining, and dazzling entertainment.

