Princess Cruises announces new summer cruises from Los Angeles

Princess Cruises – the cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles – is offering a brand-new summer season of cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles in 2023.

This will mark the line’s first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast, with Emerald Princess sailing on a series of voyages ranging from five- to 16-days between May and August 2023.

The summer sailings, on sale today, are perfect for those looking for convenient cruise vacations for the whole family. The 3,080-guest Princess MedallionClass cruise ship features nearly 700 balconies, world-class dining, and dazzling entertainment.