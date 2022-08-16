Prime Minister Holness endorses cycling in Jamaica

Jamaica Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has endorsed cycling in Jamaica as a positive way to not only explore the terrain and culture of the island but to get back in shape through physical activity. The Prime Minister gave the endorsement at the Jamaica 60 ride that took place on Saturday, July 13, 2022.
“The pandemic has disrupted everyone’s routine.”
“I think it is important to endorse activities that will get people back into their routines and for those who were not into good routines before to encourage them to do so with some form of exercise like cycling. This cycling activity is good because this is discovering Jamaica, so it is not just the health benefits it is also understanding our country and getting to appreciate its natural beauty,” said the Prime Minister.
The Jamaica 60 ride was coordinated through the Jamaica Tourist Board, Discover Jamaica by Bike and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in an effort to promote cycling as an activity to explore Jamaica and its culture.
