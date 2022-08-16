Prime Minister Holness endorses cycling in Jamaica

Prime Minister, the Most Hon Andrew Holness (C) and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange in discussion with Dennis Chung, head of the Discover Jamaica by Bike initiative that helped to organize a Jamaica 60 ride from Kingston to Montego Bay on Saturday July 13, 2022. Joining in the discussion were Mr. Allie McNab (L) former Athlete and Broadcaster and Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, John Lynch (2nd L) – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board

Jamaica cycling activity is endorsed by PM because this is discovering Jamaica, not just the health benefits.

Jamaica Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has endorsed cycling in Jamaica as a positive way to not only explore the terrain and culture of the island but to get back in shape through physical activity. The Prime Minister gave the endorsement at the Jamaica 60 ride that took place on Saturday, July 13, 2022.

“The pandemic has disrupted everyone’s routine.”

“I think it is important to endorse activities that will get people back into their routines and for those who were not into good routines before to encourage them to do so with some form of exercise like cycling. This cycling activity is good because this is discovering Jamaica, so it is not just the health benefits it is also understanding our country and getting to appreciate its natural beauty,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon Andrew Holness (C) enjoys a moment with cyclists prior to their Jamaica 60 ride at Emancipation Park. The cyclists rode from Kingston to Montego Bay. Joining in the moment are Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Granger (front L), Dennis Chung, head of the Discover Jamaica by Bike initiative (front 2nd L) and Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, John Lynch (back C).

The Jamaica 60 ride was coordinated through the Jamaica Tourist Board, Discover Jamaica by Bike and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in an effort to promote cycling as an activity to explore Jamaica and its culture.

Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Dr. the Hon Godfrey Dyer (C) greets Dennis Chung (R), head of the Discover Jamaica by Bike initiative, on the arrival of the cyclists who journeyed from Kingston to Holiday Inn in Montego Bay for the Jamaica 60 ride. Mrs. Odette Dyer (L), Regional Director for Jamaica joins in the moment.

About Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

In 2020 the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the thirteenth consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the fifteenth consecutive year as well as the Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination. As well, Jamaica copped the WTA’s World’s Leading Wedding Destination, the World’s Leading Cruise Destination and the World’s Leading Family Destination. Additionally, Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/ Bahamas; Best Tourism Board Overall and Best Tourism Board, Caribbean/ Bahamas. The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Web site at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at +44 207 225 9090. Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog here.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News