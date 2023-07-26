Prime Jet bought two new ERJ 145’s

13 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Prime Jet, a US-based private luxury private jet charter and aircraft management, added two Embraer ERJ 145 regional jets.

 Last month, Prime Jet added its first ERJ 145 to expand its charter capabilities to large group charters with up to 30 passengers.

These latest two ERJs are now FAA-conformed and ready for charter.

The Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft has a range of about four hours.

The company now has a fleet of 23 aircraft comprised of Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream GV, Gulfstream GIVSP, Gulfstream GIV, Gulfstream 450, and Embraer 145.

