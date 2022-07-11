Pride Group of Hotels signs new resort at Halol Industrial Estate Vadodara

Pride Group of Hotels has announced the signing up of yet another Pride Resorts. Located at Halol Industrial Estate, at Vadodara the property is well-connected by road to prominent commercial destinations around the city. Some of the major industries namely Hero motors, Reliance industries, Bajaj auto, MG Motors, Siemens, Ceat Tyres, HNG Glass, TOTO, and JCB among others are located in close proximity. Pride Resorts Halol encompasses 60+ rooms, huge indoor & outdoor lawns, 2 multi-cuisine restaurants, a Spa, a Gym and a Game zone. The new resort property will be operational to welcome guests from February 2023.

Announcing the signing, Atul Upadhyay, Senior Vice President, Pride Group of Hotels said, “We are pleased to announce the signing of Pride Resorts at Halol Industrial Estate, Vadodara. While most of the leading hotels are based near airports or city centre there is near absence of internationally acceptable hotels near industrial hubs. We aim to bridge this gap by launching our new property in one of the most popular industrial hub of Gujarat. We believe that the new property with its strategic location, imposing décor, delectable food options, banqueting and host of hospitality services will appeal to business travellers in this region”.

Commenting on the new signing, “Koustuva Mukherjee, AVP- Gujarat said, “We are delighted to further expand our presence in Gujarat with the launch of Pride Resorts in Vadodara, the group’s 15th property in the State. We are buoyant on the industrial growth of Gujarat that has fuelled demand for upscale mid-market hotels in this region. Being one of the most progressive and investor-friendly States in India, Gujarat state hosts ample potential across industries and it’s indeed a proud moment to be part of the growing state and economy”.